14-year-old in a stolen vehicle leads police on high-speed pursuit overnight

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A 14-year-old boy is facing multiple charges after leading police in a high-speed pursuit on I-64 overnight.

Virginia State Police say a trooper was patrolling I-64 in Chesapeake around 3 a.m. Sunday when he saw a 2016 Dodge Caravan pass his marked vehicle going at 114 MPH in a 55 MPH zone near Greenbrier Parkway.

The trooper reportedly attempted to make a traffic stop, but the driver refused to stop.

It was then that police found out that the vehicle had been reported stolen in Norfolk.

The vehicle pursuit traveled on I-64 east through Chesapeake, exited the interstate, and made turns on several streets in Chesapeake, Virginia Beach and Norfolk before reentering I-64 west at Tidewater Drive.

Once on I-64 west, the Dodge Caravan struck one of the trooper’s vehicles, causing the Caravan to spin out of control.

The Dodge Caravan was then contained by several troopers, successfully stopping the pursuit.

State Police say a 14-year old male driver was taken into custody along with 5 other juvenile passengers.

The 14-year-old has been charged reckless driving, felony eluding, felony possession of a stolen vehicle, and three counts of felony assault on a law enforcement officer. The other five juveniles were released to the custody of their parents.

According to reports, non of the juveniles were injured, however, one trooper suffered non life-threatening injuries after being struck by the suspect’s vehicle.

