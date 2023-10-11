CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake Fire Marshals have charged a 14-year-old boy in connection with bomb threats to Indian River Middle School from April 20.

The boy is a student at W.E. Water Middle School in Portsmouth, and will face a Class 1 misdemeanor charge for threat to bomb (under 15 years of age.)

“We encourage parents to continue talking with students regarding the seriousness of communicating threats,” the Chesapeake Fire Department said, in a release. “Threats are very disruptive to schools and will be investigated thoroughly.”