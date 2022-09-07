CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Multiple families have been displaced following an apartment fire Wednesday afternoon in the Deep Creek section of Chesapeake.

According to the Chesapeake Fire Department, firefighters received the call for the fire just around 3:15 p.m. in the 900 block of Lake Village Drive. Police were the first on the scene and evacuated the first floor of the apartment while neighbors helped evacuate the second floor.

Crews arrived on the scene five minutes later to find fire blowing out of the second-floor window into the breezeway.

Photo Courtesy: Chesapeake Fire Department

Photo Courtesy: Chesapeake Fire Department

Photo Courtesy: Chesapeake Fire Department

A second alarm fire was called to provide additional crews to assist in the fire. The fire was marked under control at 3:37 p.m.

The Chesapeake Fire Department says six units were affected by the fire and two additional first-floor units are without utility services.

A total of 14 adults and four children are displaced and are receiving help from the Red Cross.

No injuries have been reported. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.