12-year-old Chesapeake boy cuts 50 lawns for free for nationwide challenge

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A 12-year-old Chesapeake boy is being recognized for his service to the community after participating in a nationwide challenge.

The goal? Mow 50 lawns, free-of-charge, for the elderly, disabled, veterans, and others in need.

Phoenix Browne cut 50 lawns for people in the community over the summer and he plans to continues that service moving forward.

Chesapeake city leaders took notice. Phoenix will be presented with a certificate of recognition at Tuesday’s City Council meeting.

“It was really fun just completing the challenge,” Phoenix said. “If I could, I would do it all over again.”

Phoenix committed to the 50-yard challenge as part of nationwide movement started by Raising Men Lawn Care Services in Alabama. The organization encourages youth to give back by cutting grass in their communities.

In a span of about three weeks, Phoenix — who was chauffeured around by his dad — loaded up his lawnmower and went yard to yard with a mission to serve others.

“We woke up 7:30, 8:30 [a.m.] depending on how many lawns we had,” Phoenix said.

Between the heat, rain and bugs, Phoenix admits it wasn’t always easy.

“One day I did six in one day” he said. “Some days I didn’t want to go but I did it, knocked it out and came back home.”

The 12-year-old pushed through, and 50 yards later, he got a big reward himself.

The organization’s founder gave him a brand new lawnmower, weed eater and leaf blower for completing the challenge.

“I really love this one. It’s really smoother and very light,” Phoenix said, describing his new lawnmower.

However, if you ask Phoenix, the real reward is what he gained from his experience.

“I feel really good,” he said. “Just meeting more people along the way, seeing old faces, familiar people also, it was really fun.”

His parents couldn’t be more proud.

“It’s good to see that he wants to do things and it comes directly from his heart,” said Sheldon Browne, Phoenix’s father.

His acts of service didn’t stop with mowing lawns.

Phoenix used the tip money he got from the challenge to buy pizzas and feed those in need.

You can learn more about Raising Men Lawn Care Services and the 50 yard challenge by clicking here.

