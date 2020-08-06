12-year-old cancer survivor with autism, brain injury has GoFundMe page, awaits treatment in Texas

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A Chesapeake girl who’s still in the hospital after she was hit by a truck in May is finally getting some good news about her treatment.

Madalynn Mosier, 12, has a spot waiting for her at a specialized hospital in Houston after her three-month stay at Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters.

Insurance will cover the treatment but the family has set up this GoFundMe page for travel and lodging so Madalynn’s mother can be at her side as much as possible.

“I’m thrilled. I know she’s strong and I know this is what she needs, and she’s capable of doing anything,” said Michelle Mosier Thursday morning outside CHKD.

And that includes living with autism, recovering from non-Hodgkins lymphoma, and now, struggling to recover from traumatic brain injury.

Madalynn was struck by a truck in early May along Johnstown Road. She went to CHKD, where doctors and staff recognized her from her treatments three years earlier for non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. In recent weeks, they located a hospital that could meet Madalynn’s extremely special needs, Nexus Children’s Hospital in Houston, Texas.

Her mother says the news will take a while to sink in.

“I just said ‘Madalynn, we’re gonna go to Texas, you want to go ride some horses?’ She just kind of smiled. I don’t think she understands.”

She expects Madalynn’s transfer will happen next week.

“There’ll be a medical person on (the flight), and I’m allowed to fly with her thankfully.”

Once Madalynn gets to Houston, she’ll undergo an estimated two to 12 months of treatment.

“It’s gonna be hard having her in another state so I want to be with her as much as I can.”

That means flights and hotels. Madalynn’s GoFundMe page was about a third of the way to its $7,500 dollar goal by Thursday afternoon.

The family is hoping to get Madalynn transferred eventually to Johns Hopkins, closer to home.

The departure from CHKD will be moving.

“It’s gonna be a bittersweet moment,” Mosier said. “It’s gonna be emotional leaving. We’ve gotten really close to the staff at the hospital and I cannot thank them enough.”

