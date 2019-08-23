10 kids, 5 adults displaced after fire damages 5 townhouses in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — No injuries were reported after a fire damaged several townhomes and displaced more than a dozen people Thursday night in the Deep Creek area of Chesapeake.
Officials with the Chesapeake Fire Department said the fire in the 2700 of Elkhart Street started around 8 p.m.
Firefighters arrived shortly after to find heavy fire and smoke coming from a middle two-story townhome. The fire reached the attic and extended into nearby units.
Officials said the fire was marked under control at 8:40 p.m. and was extinguished around 10:15 p.m.
The main townhouse was heavily damaged and the nearby townhouses had moderate damage, officials said.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, and 10 children and five adults have been displaced. They’re being helped by the Red Cross.