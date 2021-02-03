1 taken to the hospital after shooting in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A female was injured in a shooting Wednesday on Chesapeake Avenue in Chesapeake.

A Chesapeake police spokesperson said the shooting happened in the 1600 block of Chesapeake Avenue Wednesday. Police did not give the time it was reported.

A female was injured in the incident and taken to a local hospital. The extent of her injuries was not known as of 5 p.m.

At that time, police also did not have the age of the victim.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.