1 taken to the hospital after shooting in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A female was injured in a shooting Wednesday on Chesapeake Avenue in Chesapeake.
A Chesapeake police spokesperson said the shooting happened in the 1600 block of Chesapeake Avenue Wednesday. Police did not give the time it was reported.
A female was injured in the incident and taken to a local hospital. The extent of her injuries was not known as of 5 p.m.
At that time, police also did not have the age of the victim.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.