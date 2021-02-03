1 taken to the hospital after shooting in Chesapeake

Chesapeake

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A female was injured in a shooting Wednesday on Chesapeake Avenue in Chesapeake.

A Chesapeake police spokesperson said the shooting happened in the 1600 block of Chesapeake Avenue Wednesday. Police did not give the time it was reported.

A female was injured in the incident and taken to a local hospital. The extent of her injuries was not known as of 5 p.m.

At that time, police also did not have the age of the victim.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10