1 taken to hospital after 2-vehicle crash in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Police said one person was taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Chesapeake Monday night.

The crash happened around 7:25 p.m. Monday night near the Deep Creek Locks Bridge, at the intersection of George Washington Highway and Mill Creek Parkway, police said.

Police said the two vehicles sustained significant damage.

There were three occupants total in the cars. One person was taken to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.

