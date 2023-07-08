CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — One person was rescued from a house fire in Chesapeake Saturday morning.

Just before 11:30 a.m., a neighbor called 911 to report smoke coming from a home on the 2000 block of Kennedy Street in the South Norfolk section of the city.

Chesapeake Fire Department

The neighbor also told firefighters that someone was in bed inside the home. Upon arrival, crews confirmed that someone was inside the home and quickly entered the residence.

Norfolk crews assisted with extinguishing the fire. No one was hurt.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.