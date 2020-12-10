1 person suffers mild smoke inhalation after house fire in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Crews responded to a house fire in Chesapeake Thursday evening that left one person requiring treatement for mild smoke inhalation.

Firefighters were dispatched around 6:20 p.m. to the 200 block of Kalmar Drive in Chesapeake.

Units arrived to find smoke and visible flames coming from the garage area of the residence. Officials say firefighters entered and searched the structure. The resident evacuated before crews arrived.

The fire was marked under control at 6:36 p.m.

Officials say that one person was treated and released for mild smoke inhalation. The resident was able to return to the home and Red Cross was not needed.

Fire officials say the cause of the fire was determined to be accidental.