1 person injured after large house fire in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — One person sustained minor injuries after a house caught fire Tuesday night in Chesapeake.

Chesapeake fire officials said they were dispatched to a house fire around 9:20 p.m. in the 3600 block of Daniel Way Tuesday night.

They arrived five minutes later to find heavy fire at the residence.

Crews from four different stations worked to put the fire out and prevent it from spreading to nearby homes.

The blaze was brought under control by 9:50 p.m.

All occupants were able to escape the house safely. One person sustained a minor injury, but she was assessed at the scene and refused to be taken to the hospital.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

(Photo courtesy: Chesapeake Fire Department)

(Photo courtesy: WAVY viewer)

(Photo courtesy: WAVY viewer)

(Photo courtesy: WAVY viewer)

(Photo courtesy: WAVY viewer)

