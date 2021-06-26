1 person in custody following barricade situation on Talbert Ave. in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake Police say they now have a person in custody following a barricade situation early Saturday morning.

According to police, the call for the incident came in just after 5 a.m. Saturday in the 2500 block of Talbert Avenue.

Officials tell 10 On Your Side that “one round of shots” went through adjacent nearby homes during the incident.

Initially, the alleged suspect refused police orders to come out of the residence which led members of the SWAT team to respond and continue negotiations.

Officials say the suspect surrendered around 9 a.m.

10 On Your Side is still learning if there were injuries reported following the incident.

There are no further details.