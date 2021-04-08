1 minor injury after house fire on Tournament Drive in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — One person sustained a minor injury after a house fire Thursday night.

Fire officials said they were dispatched to the 3000 block of Tournament Drive at 6:57 p.m. for a possible residential structure fire.

Crews arrived five minutes later to find a fire on the exterior of the house.

Firefighters extinguished the fire quickly then went inside to check if it had extended to the interior of the house. It was contained to the outside.

One person was treated and released at the scene for a minor injury.

No other information was available as of 7:45 p.m.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.