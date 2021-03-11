1 injured in shooting on Dunworken Drive in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake police say one person was injured in a shooting Thursday on Dunworken Drive.

Police responded to a report of shots fired around 5:30 p.m. in the 3200 block of Dunworken Drive.

A police spokesperson said there was no update on that person’s condition.

Police said around 6:45 p.m. that they were still at the scene investigating. As of that time, there was no additional information on the shooting or any suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.