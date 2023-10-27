CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — One person was injured in a hazardous materials fire on Providence Road Friday at the Old Dominion Freight Line in the Indian River of Chesapeake, a city fire official said.

That person, who worked at the business, was taken to a local hospital for an injury suffered during the incident.

(Photo – Chesapeake Fire Department) (Photo – Chesapeake Fire Department) (Photo – Chesapeake Fire Department) (Photo – Chesapeake Fire Department) (Photo – Chesapeake Fire Department)

Chesapeake firefighters got the call at 2:10 p.m. for a fire at 942 Providence Road at Old Dominion Freight Line. Chesapeake Engine 3, along with Virginia Beach’s Engine 10 arrived on the scene about three minutes later, reporting visible flames coming from a semi-trailer in the rear of the building. Crews at the time were advised by company officials of hazardous materials in the trailer.

Fire crews took needed precautions to keep the hazardous materials from spreading to surrounding neighborhoods and businesses, and were able to contain it on the property of the business.

Firefighters and police advised neighboring residents and businesses to shelter in place until the scene was under control, and as a precaution, Providence Road was closed between Sparrow Road and Military Highway.

The Chesapeake Fire Department’s Hazardous Materials Team is currently working with HEPACO on the scene to ensure the safety of the area, and a fire official said there is no hazardous material threat to the public “due to the quick actions of crews quickly controlling the fire and containing the hazardous materials.”

No firefighters were injured, and the business will remain closed for the rest of the day.

Providence Road has since reopened to traffic.