CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Officials say one person was hospitalized following a fire at a mobile home in Chesapeake Tuesday evening.

Crews from the Chesapeake Fire Department were called to the scene around 5:50 p.m. in the 2700 block of Ike Street in the Portlock section of Chesapeake.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the fire began at the shed in the backyard, but was quickly spreading towards the mobile home.

There were residents inside the home, but they were able to evacuate safely.

(Drone footage above courtesy of Mike Combs)

The fire was under control around 6:15 p.m. The home sustained extensive fire and smoke damage.

One adult was sent to a local hospital. Red Cross is currently lodging assistance to the affected residents.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Ike St mobile home fire (Courtesy – Chesapeake Fire Department)

Ike St mobile home fire (Courtesy – Chesapeake Fire Department)

Ike St mobile home fire (Courtesy – Tiffany Sellers)

Ike St mobile home fire (Courtesy – Tiffany Sellers)

Ike St mobile home fire (Courtesy – Tiffany Sellers)