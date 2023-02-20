CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – A house fire on Hardwick Terrace sent one person to the hospital on February 20.

Around 12:38 p.m., Chesapeake Fire Department responded to the 3700 block of Hardwick Terrace after receiving notice of a house fire.

When firefighters arrived they saw smoke coming from the front door of the home.

Auto-aid crews from the City of Portsmouth and the City of Suffolk deployed multiple hose lines and quickly put out the fire.

One person was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

The homeowner will not be able to go back into the home due to the damage and they are handling their own lodging arrangements.

Fire investigators are on-scene working to determine the cause of the fire.