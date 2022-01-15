1 displaced, no injuries reported following house fire on Sir Galahad Dr in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — One person was displaced following a house fire in Chesapeake Saturday afternoon.

According to the Chesapeake Fire Department, the call for the house fire came in around 1:15 p.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of Sir Galahad Drive in the Deep Creek area of Chesapeake.

When they got to the scene, crews reported seeing active fire in the back of the one-story home.

The fire was deemed under control around 1:33 p.m.

The resident was able to evacuate before fire crews got to the scene. There were no injuries reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.