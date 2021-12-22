1 displaced by house fire in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake fire officials said one person was displaced by a house fire Wednesday afternoon.
The fire was reported at 4:19 p.m. in the 100 block of Hanbury Road W.
Units arrived about four minutes later to find smoke coming from the front door of the one-story house. Firefighters entered the building and extinguished the fire, which was called under control minutes later at 4:29 p.m.
No injuries were reported.
The fire started in the kitchen and was determined to be accidental.
The resident has been displaced, but they’re making their own lodging arrangements, fire officials said.
