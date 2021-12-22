1 displaced by house fire in Chesapeake

Chesapeake

by:

Posted: / Updated:

House fire on Hanbury Road W. in Chesapeake Dec. 22, 2021. (Photo courtesy: Chesapeake Fire Department)

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake fire officials said one person was displaced by a house fire Wednesday afternoon.

The fire was reported at 4:19 p.m. in the 100 block of Hanbury Road W.

Units arrived about four minutes later to find smoke coming from the front door of the one-story house. Firefighters entered the building and extinguished the fire, which was called under control minutes later at 4:29 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

The fire started in the kitchen and was determined to be accidental.

The resident has been displaced, but they’re making their own lodging arrangements, fire officials said.

Click here to subscribe to our breaking news email alerts

Download the WAVY News App to keep up with the latest news, weather and sports from WAVY-TV 10. Available in both the Apple and Google Play stores.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10