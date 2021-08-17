1 displaced by attic fire in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — One person was displaced after a fire started in the attic of her home Tuesday evening.

Chesapeake firefighters responded to a home in the 2000 block of Pocahontas Avenue at 5:50 p.m. after neighbors reported seeing smoke coming from the roof of the home.

Crews arrived four minutes later to find the one-story home with smoke coming through the gable vents.

Firefighters went inside the home with hose lines and isolated the fire to one area of the attic. It was called under control at 6:18 p.m.

The single resident of the home was evacuated before the fire department arrived on scene. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire was determined to be accidental, fire officials said.

The home will be reoccupied once repairs are made.

Earlier Tuesday, nine people were also displaced by a fire in the Great Bridge area of Chesapeake. A firefighter was also injured.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.