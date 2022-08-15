Firefighters respond to a townhouse fire on Candlelight Drive in Chesapeake on August 15, 2022. (Courtesy of Chesapeake Fire Department)

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — One person has been displaced after a fire at a Chesapeake townhouse on Monday.

Firefighters responded to the 1800 block of Candlelight Drive in the Indian River area of the city around 11 a.m. and found smoke coming from the two-story townhouse.

The fire was marked under control at 11:25 a.m. and out at 11:37 a.m.

No one was home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported by firefighters.

Investigators are still working to determine the cause, and say the resident will stay with family.