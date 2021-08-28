1 displaced after house fire in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — One person has been displaced following a house fire in Chesapeake late Friday evening.

According to the Chesapeake Fire Department, the call for the fire came in just before 11:30 p.m. Friday in the 4900 block of Portsmouth Boulevard.

The reporting person was driving by when they saw the 1-story home heavily involved in fire. There were no residents home at the time of the incident.

There were no injuries reported. The fire was brought under control just before midnight. Fire officials say the displaced resident is making their own lodging.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.