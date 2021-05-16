1 dead following overnight crash on Seaboard Ave. in Chesapeake

Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Police say one person died following a vehicle crash in Chesapeake overnight.

According to Chesapeake Police, the call for the crash came in around 2:15 a.m. Sunday on Seaboard Avenue and Chesapeake Avenue.

Police confirmed that one person died following the crash.

10 On Your Side is still learning whether there were other injuries reported or how many vehicles were involved.

There is no further information.

This is breaking news and will be updated.

