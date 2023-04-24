CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – One person has died and another has been arrested following a single-vehicle crash last Wednesday in Chesapeake.
According to police, the call for the crash came in around 8:30 p.m. in the 200 block of Mill Creek Parkway. Police say the vehicle lost control, ran off the road, and struck a power poll.
The passenger in the vehicle, identified as 32-year-old Devin Francis, died as a result of the crash.
Police say the driver of the vehicle, identified as 22-year-old Justin Turner, was arrested and charged with DUI. Further charges against Turner are pending.
No further information has been released at this time. The investigation is ongoing.
