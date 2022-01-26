1 dead, another in custody after shooting on Lanier Street in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — One person is dead and another is in custody following a shooting in Chesapeake Wednesday night.

The shooting happened around 6:45 p.m. in the 2500 block of Lanier Street.

Officers arrived in the area to find a male who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said around 9 p.m. that a suspect was in custody and there was no additional threat to the community.

Police didn’t give any additional identifying information about the victim or suspect.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting were still under investigation as of Wednesday night, police said.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.