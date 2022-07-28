CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A 51-year-old Chesapeake man was fatally hurt in a boating accident Wednesday night on the Elizabeth River.

Virginia Marine Police say they responded to the crash between a 14-foot Carolina Skiff and an anchored barge near the Veterans Bridge in Chesapeake just after 8:30 p.m.

Police say a good Samaritan had pulled the boater, Dolton Edwards Jr., to a safe location and began CPR. He was later pronounced dead at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

The circumstances that led up to the crash are still unclear, but the case is under investigation.

“The Marine Police and Virginia Marine Resources Commission offers its deepest condolences to the family of the deceased and those involved in the accident,” the agencies said in a press release.