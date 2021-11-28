1 dead, 2 injured in late-night triple shooting on George Washington Hwy N in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Police are now investigating a late-night shooting that took the life of one person and injured two others in Chesapeake.

According to Chesapeake Police, they got the call for gunshots heard near the intersection of George Washington Highway North and Canal Drive just after 11 p.m. Saturday.

When they got to the scene, they found three victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene. The extent of the other two victims’ injuries has not yet been released.

10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding the incident including possible additional injuries or suspect information.

No further information has been released.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.