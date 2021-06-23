1 dead, 1 taken to hospital after 2-vehicle crash involving Chesapeake schools work van

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A two-vehicle crash left one person dead and sent another to the hospital Wednesday afternoon in Chesapeake.

Police said the crash happened around 2:50 p.m. at the intersection of S. Military Hwy. and Campostella Road and involved a Chesapeake Public Schools vehicle and another vehicle. Police said the school vehicle was a work van.

A passenger from the second vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. Another occupant of one of the vehicles was taken to a hospital with injuries from the crash.

Police asked residents to avoid the intersection as the Chesapeake Police Crash Reconstruction Team investigated the crash.

The intersection was expected to be closed for an “extended period of time.

🚨TRAFFIC ALERT🚨: Westbound S Military Hwy is CLOSED at Campostella Rd due to a vehicle accident. No ETA for reopening. — Chesapeake Roads (@ChesapeakeRoads) June 23, 2021

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, leave a tip online at P3TIPS.COM, or on their mobile phone at P3TIPS in the APP store.