CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – One man is dead and another is injured following a shooting Sunday night in Chesapeake.

According to police, the call for the shooting came in around 6:51 p.m. in the area of Broad St. and Acorn St. When officers arrived on scene, they found a man dead on Broad St.

Police say they also found another man who was shot and ran from the scene. That victim was transported to a local hospital.

No further information has been released at this time. The investigation is ongoing.