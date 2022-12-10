CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – A fire to a Chesapeake YNot Pizza on Volvo Parkway damaged the kitchen and has forced the closure of the restaurant while it makes repairs. No injuries were reported.

The Chesapeake Fire Department responded to a fire at the business at 1036 Volvo Pkwy. in the Greenbrier section of the city. It received the call from restaurant employees at 12:22 p.m. advising of a fire in the kitchen area.

Crews were on scene four minutes later and found the restaurant being evacuated, according to the fire department, and light smoke coming from inside.

Crews went inside with multiple hoselines and extinguished the fire in the kitchen area at 12:40 p.m.

After a search of the building, crews confirmed everyone had been evacuated and there were no reports of injuries.

Business representatives are evaluating the damage and said they would stay closed until repairs are made.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.