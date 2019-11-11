Chesapeake women dies in South Carolina crash

by: WAVY Web Staff , WBTW

Posted: / Updated:
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WAVY) – A local woman died in a crash involving a tractor-trailer in South Carolina Saturday that left two others dead.

The crash happened on Interstate 95 in Florence County just after 11 a.m.

Police say an 18-wheeler crossed over the median and hit a car and a truck head-on northbound on I-95.

Authorities in Florence County say 53-year-old Deborah Scott of Chesapeake died in the crash.

Two other victims were identified as 30-year-old Brent Everett Cornell and 30-year-old Emily Helen Forcke.

They both were from South Chesterfield, Virginia.

Florence County State Patrol said the two parties were not traveling together.

