CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake is swearing in its new fire chief on Dec. 18 at 3 p.m.

Courtesy: Chesapeake Fire Department

Chief Simone “Sam” Gulisano will be sworn-in as the Chesapeake Fire Department’s next Fire Chief. Gulisano has been with the Chesapeake Fire Department since 1995, according to a release.

Gulisano was certified as an Executive Fire Officer by the National Fire Academy and is a 2022 graduate of the Fire Service Executive Development Institute. He’s served in multiple roles over the years that provided different leadership experienced.

Gulisano holds both a Master’s and Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration from Liberty University.