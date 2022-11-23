CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Investigators say their main focus right now is learning as much as they can about the Chesapeake Walmart mass shooting suspect, including a possible motive.

WAVY spent the day on Wednesday trying to reach out to people who knew the suspect, 31-year-old Andre Bing of Chesapeake. He was a team lead on the overnight shift, and had worked with the company since 2010, Walmart said.

Neighbors in the Eva Gardens area of Chesapeake say authorities were at Bing’s house less than an hour after the shooting on Tuesday night. The home has since been cleared and the FBI was seen bagging evidence Wednesday afternoon.

Walmart shooting suspect Andre Bing (Courtesy of Chesapeake PD)

While a public safety information source said there was a list of people the gunman presumably meant to target found at the Walmart, a source told WAVY’s Julie Millet that nothing alarming such as additional weapons, ammunition or information about the victims, was found at Bing’s home when authorities searched it on Wednesday.

A source tells @WAVY_News that nothing alarming was found inside the suspect’s home. No additional weapons, no ammo, nothing about the victims. pic.twitter.com/P39f00860R — Julie (Parise) Millet (@juliemilletnews) November 23, 2022

Neighbors who spoke with WAVY said Bing mostly kept to himself and they didn’t really know him.

“I’ve seen him just in passing, he drives a little green Ford Focus,” said Vera McDuffy, who Bing lived next to for two years. McDuffy says she heard police yell “Search warrant! Search warrant!” as they banged down his door.

A witness who spoke with WAVY earlier Wednesday said she believed the shooting was planned, and that the suspect was laughing at the time. Bing fatally shot six people before turning the gun on himself, police say. Three people remained hospitalized on Wednesday night, two in critical condition.

The shooting was called in at 10:12 p.m. and was over by the time police went inside the store minutes later, police said.

Authorities are still looking for people who may have been inside the store at the time. If you have information, you’re asked to call the FBI hotline at 1-800-CALLFBI.