CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake first responders and city staff will conduct a training exercise on Saturday, August 19 at the city’s municipal center.

The city says they’ll simulate an active threat at city hall, and there will be lights, sirens and other loud noises as part of the exercise.

They say all municipal center roads and the municipal center recycling site will be closed from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Central Library and Great Bridge Community Center will also be closed all day.