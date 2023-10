CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY)) — An in-person college fair is being Monday night in Chesapeake.

Nearly 100 colleges from across the country will be at Indian River High School from 6 to 8 p.m.

High school students and their families are invited to attend.

Representratives from the ACCESS College Foundation will also be there to present a session on the college admissions process, including FAFSA applications.