Chesapeake schools enter phase two of in-person classes Monday, now providing weekly COVID-19 case updates

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — More Chesapeake public school students will return to in-person learning this week.

Starting Monday, another priority group of special education students, as well as pre-school and kindergarten students will be back in the classroom. This comes after the district started the year virtually, earlier this month.

In a letter on the district’s website, Superintendent Dr. Jared Cotton wrote school leaders will now provide weekly updates of new COVID-19 cases among students and staff. Cotton said this is an effort to be transparent.

As of September 15, three staff members had tested positive for the virus and there were no positive cases among students. The online report will not show specific names or classes. However, the city health department will contact those who work closely with those people.

The CPS weekly COVID numbers will be updated on the district’s website every Tuesday.

Last week, small groups of special education students and English language learners went to back to campus.

The City of Chesapeake’s seven-day percent positivity rate for cases is down to 4.5% from about 14% earlier this summer. However, educators are concerned that could spike again. 10 On Your Side reported that some parents voiced concerns about safety measures on campus. Next week, all first, second and third grade students will start classes.

