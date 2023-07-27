CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — An overnight fire in January temporarily had caused several businesses to close in Chesapeake.

One of the businesses — Court House Cafe — was closed for almost seven months. After much-needed repairs, the restaurant unlocked its doors and welcomed guests back.

“It’s been a long drawn-out process,” said Mark Hill, co-owner of Court House Cafe.

The other co-owner, Katie Hill, added that it was nice to everyone back after complications with re-opening.

“If it could go wrong, it went wrong for us,” Katie said.

Supply chain issues created problems, Katie added.

“I ordered chairs, and only 15 of them showed up and one of them was green,” Katie said. “Little things like that made it complicated.”

Luckily, most of their staff came back, and the community is already showing the restaurant love.

“They are excited to be back,” Katie said. “They’ve missed us. They said they are making up for lost time. I’ve seen a couple of people three times already.”

Now that the dust has settled, Mark said it’s a perfect time to come out and try their prime rib.

“Our business had never been better before the fire, so hopefully we can get back to normal business,” he said.

Court House Cafe is open Tuesday through Thursday, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday through Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.