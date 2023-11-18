CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A restaurant in the Great Bridge area of Chesapeake was damaged in a fire late Friday evening, a fire official said.

Firefighters were on the scene of a commercial fire at the Creek Bar restaurant at 1245 Cedar Road, getting the call at 10:42 p.m.

When they arrived six minutes later, they found moderate smoke pushing from one of the columns and the overhead soffit in front of the shopping center, according to Capt. Steven Bradley, assistant fire marshal and public information officer for the Chesapeake Fire Department.

Crews used hoselines, forced their way into the overhead soffit and put out the fire, which was isolated to a single support column. The fire was declared under control at 11:04 p.m.

The Creek Bar sustained minor smoke damage and will be closed for cleaning and repairs, with adjoining businesses unaffected.

Firefighters ruled the fire accidental, caused by the improper disposal of cigarettes in the area around an exterior column.