Chesapeake Regional receives overwhelming amount of donations, ppe still in high demand

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake Regional Health Foundation has received numerous donations and shows of support over the past few weeks from the entire community.

People and local businesses have given everything from cupcakes to masks, meals and cookies.

Among the donors were Tidewater Community College, The Mount and Bishop Kim Brown, local Girl Scout Troops with Colonial Coast Council, Harbor Freight Tools, Carolina Cupcakery, Girl Scout Unit 230 Cadettes, Mister Jim’s, McDonald’s, Target, Wooten Law Group, PLC, YMCA of South Hampton Roads and local teacher, Michelle Lane.

CRHF took to social media to express gratitude for the generosity shown throughout the community.

While the healthcare facility accepts all donations, it is currently in need of the following new, unopened ppe supplies:

Masks (N95 or disposable face masks)

Surgical masks

Shoe covers (disposable)

Goggles

Latex-free gloves (all sizes)

Face shields

Splash shields

Disposable gowns

Disinfecting wipes

Monetary donations

Monetary donations will go to support the Emergency Relief Fund.

Donation information: Chesapeake Regional Health Foundation Foundation@ChesapeakeRegional.com or or via phone (757) 312-6314.

