CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Should Chesapeake Public Schools start the school year before Labor Day?

That’s what the school division wants to know, and it has issued a survey to get feedback from residents and other stakeholders.

Based on a 2019 change in state code, school boards can open schools as early as two weeks before Labor Day. If it were to take place in Chesapeake, the law requires that students have a four-day Labor Day weekend, with schools closed the Friday before Labor Day through the actual holiday.

The survey will run through Jan. 17.

To take the survey, go to cpschools.com/surveys.

After the school division analyzes the results of the pre-Labor Day start survey, it will share a second, follow-up survey, which will include a draft calendar based on the feedback gathered from the first survey. It will also provide an opportunity for stakeholders to review the proposed calendar and give more feedback.

Anyone with questions on the division’s survey process can contact Dr. Angie Smith, chief of staff/clerk of the board at Angie.Smith@cpschools.com.