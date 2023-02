CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Chesapeake Public Schools is set to host a job fair on Mar. 1.

The fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the School Administration Building, located at 312 Cedar Rd. The following positions will be available during the fair:

Bus Drivers

Custodians

School Nutrition Workers

Lunchroom Monitors

Applicants are able to apply online and are also asked to bring references to the fair.

To learn more about the job fair, click here.