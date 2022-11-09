CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – One juvenile faces several criminal charges and two others were apprehended Tuesday after a crash following police pursuit of a stolen vehicle.

Chesapeake Police said officers had found a stolen vehicle near the intersection of Sparrow and Indian River roads and tried to stop the vehicle.

After not stopping and taking off, officers gave chase as the vehicle traveled into Virginia Beach and then into Norfolk. The driver then went through the Downtown Tunnel, police said, eventually crashing at Mimosa Road and Boyd Street in Portsmouth.

WAVY viewer Steven Newman took these photos of a car that crashed in his yard after a Chesapeake Police pursuit. (Photos – Steven Newman)

Three juveniles were apprehended – two of whom were released to their guardians, and the driver facing criminal charges.