CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — On the 22nd anniversary of 9/11, Chesapeake police rescued a bald eagle. The injured bird was found on Volvo Parkway near Crossways Boulevard not far from the 5th Precinct.

Courtesy of Chesapeake PD Courtesy of Chesapeake PD

Public works crews made certain the animal was safe from traffic until it could be safety rescued. Animal Care Officer Barlow carefully took the animal out of the road.

The Chesapeake Police Department transported the majestic bird to an animal rehabber in effort for it to heal and once again take flight.