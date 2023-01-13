CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A Chesapeake police officer was arrested and charged with felony forgery of a public record, the city announced Friday.

Skysha S. Nettle’s arrest came after an investigation by the Chesapeake Police Department’s Investigations Bureau, but the city didn’t share additional information about what exactly was forged.

Nettles, who started employment with CPD in April 2022, was suspended without pay on January 11. The investigation into the matter is still ongoing.

