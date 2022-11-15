CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – A Chesapeake Police officer was arrested Tuesday and faces several charges of possessing child pornography.

Chesapeake Police said it got a complaint earlier this year alleging Timothy M. Newton had engaged in criminal activity. The department’s criminal investigations section investigated the case, and detectives found probable cause to charge Newton.

Timothy M. Newton (Photo – Chesapeake Police Department)

Newton has been employed with the Chesapeake Police Department since February 2007. He has been suspended from the department, police said.

Anyone with information about this incident can call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, leave a tip online at P3Tips.com or on their mobile phone at P3TIPS in the App store.