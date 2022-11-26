CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Chesapeake Police are searching for a man last seen by relatives around 11 p.m. Friday.

Earl Reynolds walked out of his residence in the 1700 block of Speedy Avenue, leaving on foot and without a phone.

He was last seen wearing a green jacket, dark khaki pants and mismatched shoes – one black and white sneaker and one black slipper.

Reynolds suffers from dementia and requires medication, according to police, and is known to walk to the 7-Eleven at Providence Avenue and Sparrow Road, and may also hang around anywhere he sees a bus or school bus.

Information

Missing: Earl Reynolds, 72, Black man, 6-foot-2, 180 to 190 pounds, black/gray/red hair in short dreadlocks and gray facial hair, brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 757-382-8246 or arobare@cityofchesapeake.net.