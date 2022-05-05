CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating a homicide in Chesapeake after one person was found dead in a residence on Wednesday night.

According to police, officers responded to the 3200 block of Walden Street around 10:43 p.m. for the report of a shooting.

When officers arrive on scene, they located one shooting victim who was pronounced deceased at the scene.

There is no suspect information at this time.

10 On Your Side is working to learn the motives and circumstances behind the incident.