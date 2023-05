Chesapeake, Va. (WAVY) — The Chesapeake Police Department is asking for the public’s help with locating a missing autistic teen.

Police say 19-year-old Jacob Skeates was last seen on the 1050 block of Eden Way North in Chesapeake around 6:03 p.m. Sunday.

Jacob has brown hair, weighs around 150 pounds and is about 5 feet 8 inches tall. He was last seen wearing a light blue sweatshirt, khaki pants and white tennis shoes.