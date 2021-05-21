Chesapeake, Norfolk, Portsmouth, and Suffolk Public Schools move graduations indoors

FILE – In this June 27, 2020, file photo, Saltillo High School seniors make their way to the football field as the sun begins to set for their graduation ceremony in Saltillo, Miss. The number of high school seniors applying for U.S. federal college aid plunged in the weeks following the sudden closure of school buildings this spring — a time when students were cut off from school counselors, and families hit with financial setbacks were reconsidering plans for higher education. (Thomas Wells/The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal via AP, File)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — School officials from Chesapeake, Norfolk, Portsmouth, and Suffolk Public Schools announced on Friday that they are planning to move their graduations inside to Chartway Arena.

This decision comes after Gov. Northam announced changes to COVID-19 guidance, including gathering restrictions, starting on May 28. This move returns the districts back to pre-COVID norms.

Previously, Chesapeake, Norfolk and Portsmouth schools announced that the graduations would be moved outdoors to S.B. Ballard Stadium at Old Dominion University. Suffolk schools had moved graduations to their high school football stadiums.

All graduation dates and times are expected to stay the same, except for Norfolk and Suffolk schools. Updated dates and times for those districts will be shared in the future.

If there are any unexpected changes to the COVID-19 guidance, graduations will be moved back to their outdoor locations.