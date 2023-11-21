NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — It’s the season of giving and the Hampton Roads community is coming together in big ways. With inflation soaring and costs climbing, more local families need help this holiday season.

Tuesday night, volunteers rolled up their sleeves at Norfolk’s Harbor Park to give out turkeys.

Joshua Men of Distinction is a nonprofit led by veterans to help those struggling in the community, and it sponsored more than 100 Thanksgiving meals for local families.

“Turkeys, hams, stuffing, rolls, a soda, anything that you could utilize for trying to make a complete thanksgiving meal,” said Jeffrey Jones, who oversees the nonprofit.

Jones said the boxes take the stress out of wondering how you can afford a Thanksgiving dinner.

“Some people are just not as fortunate as we are and by giving back, we’re doing our part to try and help our community,” Jones said.

He and his fellow volunteers work at Harbor Park over the summer and use the money they earn to provide meals for homeless or low-income families over the holidays.

“Single mothers, single families, just names that were actually submitted to us,” Jones said.

Jones said the organization doubled its proceeds from last year and was able to assist 135 families in need this Thanksgiving.

You can read more about Joshua Men of Distinction here.